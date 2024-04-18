59.8 F
People on the Move

Shannon Hagy Joins Amivero as Vice President of Business Development

Shannon Hagy

Amivero has welcomed Shannon Hagy as the new Vice President of Business Development, a move that marks a significant step in the company’s strategy to strengthen its business growth and expand its government and industry partnerships. The announcement was made on LinkedIn, where Amivero expressed enthusiasm for Hagy’s future impact on the company. “We’re excited about the impact she’ll have on our capacity to support new government and industry relationships. Her 20 years of expertise in this industry will offer our customers and partners exceptional knowledge, a passion for service, and the innovative, human-centered solutions for which Amivero is known.”

Shannon Hagy brings a wealth of experience and a robust track record in business development within the technology sector. Prior to joining Amivero, Hagy served as the Director of Business Development and Capture at TechFlow, Inc. Here, she was instrumental in identifying and capturing strategic growth opportunities. Additionally, she held the position of Senior Director of Business Development at Octo and Sevatec, where she successfully led initiatives to secure new business ventures and expand the companies’ market presence.

Hagy’s academic background includes a BS in Business and Management from The Johns Hopkins University, equipping her with a solid foundation in business strategy and operational management. Her extensive experience and educational background make her particularly well-suited to navigate the complex landscape of government contracting and innovation-driven business expansion.

In her new role at Amivero, Hagy will focus on driving the company’s business development efforts, enhancing Amivero’s ability to forge meaningful partnerships with government and industry entities. Her leadership is expected to play a pivotal role in advancing Amivero’s mission to deliver human-centered technology solutions that address the unique challenges faced by their clients.

Amivero is poised for a period of significant growth and industry contribution with Hagy at the helm of business development. Her proven expertise in strategic planning, relationship building, and market analysis are anticipated to usher in an era of new opportunities and enhanced service delivery for Amivero’s clients.

