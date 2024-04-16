Steampunk, Inc. has appointed Stefani Shepherd as the new Senior Director of Growth for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). This hiring underscores Steampunk’s commitment to enhancing its role within DHS through innovative technology solutions and human-centered design.

Stefani Shepherd shared her enthusiasm about her new role on LinkedIn, stating, “I’ve always believed that people come first. As customers look to adopt new tech and processes, the experience of citizens, customers, and employees are paramount. This focus on experience drives the need for new and emerging capabilities during a time when technology evolves so rapidly, and no single platform, product, or tool can fully address the complex mission set for DHS.”

She further emphasized, “It will take PEOPLE adept at harnessing a robust ecosystem of technologies while balancing the experience of internal and external stakeholders to meet and exceed current mission operations. I am thrilled to join Steampunk, a company that has emerged as a leader in design intelligence and human-centered design at the Department. It is their focus on the human side of IT that has spurred their rapid expansion across DHS.”

In her new role, Shepherd will leverage her extensive experience in technology sales and public sector consulting to drive growth and support the diverse needs of DHS. She brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise from her previous positions, including roles at UiPath and Red Hat, where she served as an Account Executive focused on DHS. Additionally, Shepherd has experience as a Public Sector Sales Consultant for Day1 Solutions.

Her professional profile highlights specialties in lead generation, messaging, content creation, market research, state and local government procurement, sourcing, recruiting, account management, business development, cloud computing, and data analytics. These skills will be instrumental as she seeks to introduce innovative solutions and support Steampunk’s mission at DHS.

Shepherd’s commitment to connecting with people, understanding new technologies, and finding solutions that simplify daily operations aligns perfectly with Steampunk’s human-centric approach to technology. This alignment is expected to further enhance the company’s capacity to deliver impactful solutions that cater to the complex and evolving needs of Homeland Security.

Stefani Shepherd’s role at Steampunk represents not only a significant career milestone for her but also a pivotal opportunity for Steampunk, Inc. to deepen its engagement with DHS and continue its trajectory of rapid growth and innovation in the public sector.