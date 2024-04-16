60.8 F
Counterterrorism

Biden to Meet With Iraqi PM Amid Tension Over Troops, Renewed ISIS Threats

President Biden will meet with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani at the White House on Monday with the future of American troops in Iraq is in flux, and as the Islamic terror group ISIS has re-emerged amid mounting tensions in the Middle East.

At the meeting, al-Sudani and Biden will focus on private sector and business investment in Iraq, a priority for Baghdad, and other more cooperative areas like energy security, according to a senior State Department official.

But an important part of the discussions will be on the future of the American presence in Iraq, where around 2,500 U.S. troops are stationed. The U.S. and Iraq are engaged in ongoing talks on whether those troops are still needed to counter ISIS.

