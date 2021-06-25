Drone Attacks Threaten Baghdad Airport

Baghdad airport was targeted by weaponized drones on June 14, for the second time in a week, reports NOTAM monitoring organization the OpsGroup.

“The FAA has issued yet another Information Note, but their advice remains the same – local militia are showing renewed intent to target U.S. interests at airports. This is exposing low level aircraft to risk from rocket and drone activity along with air defence systems. The FAA continues to ban all U.S. operators from the ORBB/Baghdad FIR – but with many other operators still overflying, this is an important update.”

Also according to the Ops Group: in Saudi Arabia “an escalation in attacks is possible during Hajj season, particularly with a focus on Riyadh and Dammam airports due to the higher numbers of traffic.”

Read more at Unmanned Airspace

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)