Border Patrol Agents Discover 37 People Inside Tractor Trailers

Three failed illegal alien smuggling attempts have lead to the discovery of 37 people inside semi-tractor trailers.

On January 17, agents at the Falfurrias checkpoint referred a semi tractor-trailer to secondary inspection after a Border Patrol K-9 alerted to the trailer. At secondary inspection, agents discovered 11 illegal aliens inside the trailer hidden between pallets of flour. Agents determined the 11 subjects were from the countries of Honduras, El Salvador, and Mexico. Agents took all subjects into custody.

Two days later, Kingsville agents working at the Javier Vega Jr. checkpoint referred a tractor and trailer for secondary inspection after a Border Patrol K-9 alerted to the trailer. Agents searched the trailer and discovered nine illegal aliens attempting to conceal themselves within the crates of produce. Agents arrested all the subjects and escorted them to the station for processing. During processing, agents determined the subjects were from the countries of Mexico and El Salvador.

The following morning, agents working at the Falfurrias checkpoint referred a tractor and trailer for secondary inspection after a Border Patrol K-9 alerted. Agents searched the trailer and discovered 17 illegal aliens. Agents arrested the driver and escorted all the subjects to the station for processing.

Border Patrol processed all the subjects accordingly.

The Rio Grande Valley Sector currently has multiple campaigns focused on rescues and danger awareness, such as “Operation Big Rig” and “No Se Arriesgue” to combat smuggling and ultimately save lives.

