CBP Releases New Data Tool to Aid in Fentanyl Fight

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Commissioner Troy Miller issued the following statement yesterday upon the release of a new data tool to aid in the fight against fentanyl:

“Today, U.S. Customs and Border Protection released a new interactive dashboard that will better inform the public, our partners, and key stakeholders about the dangers of fentanyl – which can ultimately save lives.

“This new tool highlights law enforcement’s ability to fight against fentanyl and other opioids, and provides the treatment and scientific communities with crucial information to communicate the scope of this epidemic more effectively. The men and women of CBP are on the front lines keeping these dangerous drugs – and the chemicals and tools used to make them – out of our communities.

“In addition to our ongoing interdiction efforts, CBP will continue to work with our partners to effectively communicate the dangers of opioids, strengthen law enforcement efforts, and arm the treatment and scientific communities with additional tools to aid the public — all in the effort to prevent more senseless deaths.”

Read the statement at CBP