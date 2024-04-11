U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Miami deportation officers removed four undocumented noncitizens wanted by authorities for homicide and other offenses to the Dominican Republic April 2 on an ICE Air Operations charter flight.

U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested Aneudy Mercedes, 37, on Feb. 8 in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and transported him to the Ramey Border Patrol Station. Mercedes is wanted by law enforcement authorities for homicide. On Feb. 20, ERO Miami transferred Mercedes to the Krome Service Processing Center in Miami. An immigration judge ordered him removed Mar. 7, 2024.

Border Patrol agents also arrested Yohan Alfonso Mercedes-Flores, 23, on Feb. 8 in San Juan and transported him to the Ramey Border Patrol Station. Mercedes-Flores is wanted by law enforcement for attempted murder and armed robbery with a firearm. On Feb. 10, authorities transferred Mercedes-Flores to ERO Miami’s custody; he was detained in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico. On Feb. 20, ERO Miami transferred Mercedes-Flores to the Krome Service Processing Center. He was issued a notice and order of expedited removal on Feb. 27.

ERO Miami arrested Keli Joel Aguero, 30, on Feb. 27 in San Juan, and detained him in in Guaynabo. He is wanted by Dominican Republic law enforcement authorities for homicide. On Feb. 8, ERO Miami discovered he was wanted in the Dominican Republic, and on Feb. 27, issued Aguero a notice and order of expedited removal. On March 5, ERO Miami transferred Aguero to the Krome Service Processing Center.

ERO Miami also arrested Frank Clinton Ramirez Mora, 30, on Feb. 27 in San Juan. He is wanted by Dominican Republic law enforcement authorities for homicide. On Feb. 27, ERO Miami issued a notice and order of expedited removal. On March 6, ERO Miami transferred Ramirez to the Krome Service Processing Center.

“ERO Miami plays a key role in keeping our communities safe when we remove fugitives wanted for egregious offenses to their home country,” said ERO Miami Field Office Director Garrett Ripa. “We will continue to collaborate with local, state and international law enforcement agencies to remove dangerous individuals who have no respect for the laws of our country or the laws of their home countries.”