A woman who traveled to Syria to join Isis has lost the first stage of a legal challenge against the decision to revoke her British citizenship.

Shamima Begum was aged 15 when she, along with two other east London schoolgirls, left for Syria in February 2015.

Now 20, Begum lived under the terror group’s rule for more than three years before she was found in a Syrian refugee camp in February 2019, nine months pregnant.

