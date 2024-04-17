59.4 F
Cybersecurity

Casino Operator MGM Sues FTC to Block Probe Into 2023 Hack

Las Vegas, Nevada - March 14, 2023 - Exterior view of the MGM Grand Hotel Casino and Boxing Venue Lit Up at Night in Las Vegas Nevada
MGM Resorts International is suing the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to block a probe into the impact on data security of the dramatic hack that hobbled the casino operator last year.

In a lawsuit filed on Monday, opens new tab in federal court Washington, MGM said it was seeking quash the FTC’s demands for information because the operator was not a financial institution and therefore was not subject to FTC rules governing consumer financial data.

The lawsuit also argued that, because FTC Commissioner Lina Khan was reportedly checking in to an MGM hotel, opens new tab when the hack knocked out its systems, she was personally involved in the matter and should recuse herself.

Read the rest of the story at Reuters, here.
