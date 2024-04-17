A joint law enforcement operation conducted by the Australian Federal Police (AFP) and the FBI resulted in the arrest and charging of two individuals suspected of creating and selling the Firebird RAT, which was later renamed as Hive.

Australian Federal Police reported that an Australian man and a man based in the US will appear in court, following the international investigation that began in 2020. The Australian man faces twelve counts of computer offenses.

The Australian man developed and sold Firebird to customers on a dedicated hacking forum.

