Officers Shot Dead at Chisinau International Airport After Man Refused Entry to Moldova

Two people are dead after a man opened fire at Chisinau International Airport in Moldova.

A statement issued by the airport on June 30 announced the death of security inspector, Ciofu Igor, and border police officer, Dom Muntean Serghei. Police reports say the gunman was wounded and has been detained. It is thought that he wrestled the gun from a border police officer.

According to official statements, the gunman was a foreign citizen who had been denied entry to Moldova. Some media reports say he is a Russian citizen and others add that he is a Wagner Group mercenary. However, Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean told Moldovan television yesterday that the suspect was a 43-year-old Tajikistan national who had arrived from Turkey.