70 F
Washington D.C.
Saturday, July 1, 2023
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasAirport & Aviation SecurityLaw Enforcement and Public Safety

Ohio Man Arrested for Attempted Murder of an Officer at Orlando International Airport

By Kylie Bielby
Orange County Sheriff's Office photo of Edward Hariston.

An Ohio man has been arrested for attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer with violence and disorderly conduct after an incident at Orlando International Airport.

According to an Orange County police report, around 21:30 on June 27, a Spirit Airlines employee requested police assistance with 41-year-old Edward Hariston, who was described as being aggressive with staff.

Hariston was one of a number of people causing a disturbance at the airline’s ticket counter, which the police report said included people yelling and barging over the desks.

When police arrived, one officer reportedly grabbed Hariston’s arm after the latter reached for a keyboard on the airline’s desk and began hitting buttons. It is alleged that Hariston then took the officer to the ground and put one of his arms around his neck in a chokehold. According to the report, the officer felt dizzy and began to lose consciousness before several officers helped restrain Hariston.

Hariston has been detained and an Orange County circuit judge has set bail at more than $50,000, according to court records.

Previous articleSeattle’s TSA Reservation Program Registers One Million Users
Next articleOfficers Shot Dead at Chisinau International Airport After Man Refused Entry to Moldova
Kylie Bielby
Kylie Bielby has more than 20 years' experience in reporting and editing a wide range of security topics, covering geopolitical and policy analysis to international and country-specific trends and events. Before joining GTSC's Homeland Security Today staff, she was an editor and contributor for Jane's, and a columnist and managing editor for security and counter-terror publications.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals