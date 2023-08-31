80.2 F
Subject Matter AreasMaritime SecurityUS Coast Guard

National Merchant Mariner Medical Advisory Committee to Hold Virtual Meeting

Discussions will include medical certification determinations for issuance of licenses, certificates of registry, and merchant mariners’ documents, medical standards, and guidelines for the physical qualifications.

By Homeland Security Today
Merchant Mariner Nick Bowling directs the hoisting of supplies aboard USNS Rainer (T-AOE 7) as part of Rim of the Pacific 2016. (Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Martin Wright/U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Subscribe13)

The National Merchant Mariner Medical Advisory Committee will conduct virtual meetings over a series of 2 days to discuss matters relating to medical certification determinations for issuance of licenses, certificates of registry, and merchant mariners’ documents, medical standards, and guidelines for the physical qualifications of operators of commercial vessels, medical examiner education, and medical research.  The Subcommittee on proposed Task Statement 23-X1 – Directed Review of the Merchant Mariner Medical Manual will also meet on Day 1.   These virtual meetings will be open to the public.

The Committee and one of its Subcommittees will meet virtually on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, (EDT), and Wednesday, September 13, 2023, from 10 a.m. until 2:15 pm EDT.  The virtual meetings may adjourn early if the Committee has completed its business.

To join the virtual meetings or to request special accommodations, contact Ms. Pamela Moore, Alternate Designated Federal Officer of the National Merchant Mariner Medical Advisory Committee, telephone 202-372-1361 or email pamela.j.moore@uscg.mil. no later than 1 p.m. EDT on September 5, 2023, to obtain the needed information.  The number of virtual lines is limited and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

For further information please contact:  Ms. Pamela Moore, Alternate Designated Federal Officer of the National Merchant Mariner Medical Advisory Committee, telephone 202-372-1361 or email pamela.j.moore@uscg.mil.

Read more at USCG

Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

