The U.S. Department of Transportation recently announced the availability of billions of dollars in grant funds for infrastructure and transportation projects, including over $700 million allocated to the Rural Surface Transportation Grant Program. This program offers funding for highway, bridge and tunnel projects that provide or increase access to agricultural, commercial, energy or transportation facilities supporting rural economies. Interested parties must act fast if they wish to apply – the deadline is May 6, 2024.

Both state and political subdivisions may apply for funding through this program. Eligible projects include any publicly owned highways and bridges, so long as they support rural economies. Highway safety improvement projects also qualify.

Through PennDOT, the Commonwealth previously applied for and was awarded a grant for $69 million under the program, for the 2022 fiscal year. This grant is to be used to pay for a portion of the costs of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation Project – Southern Section, in Snyder County. This project includes the construction of approximately 6.1 miles of a new four-lane limited access highway, connecting U.S. Routes 11/15 near Selinsgrove to U.S. Route 15 near Winfield. Once completed, the project is anticipated to improve traffic safety, reduce delays, and increase access to various tourism and other sights in the area.

Read the rest of the story at JD Supra, here.