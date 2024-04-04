Federal regulators have approved Savage Tooele Railroad’s proposal to build and operate 11 miles of trackage in Utah.

Savage Tooele aims to revive Union Pacific’s former 6-mile Warner Branch, restore a quarter mile of ripped-up track, and build 5 miles of new track in the Lakeview Business Park, which is being developed in Grantsville, southwest of Salt Lake City.

The Surface Transportation Board, in a decision issued on Monday, granted Savage Tooele’s request to build and operate the railroad, subject to the environmental mitigation measures recommended by the board’s final environmental analysis.

