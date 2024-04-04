53.3 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, April 4, 2024
HomeSubject Matter AreasTransportation Security
Transportation Security

STB Approves Proposal for New Utah Short Line

Savage Tooele Railroad may begin construction and revival of moribund Union Pacific branch line

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Revival of this Utah branch line in Tooele County, along with construction of five miles of new track, has been approved by the Surface Transportation Board. (STB Photo)

Federal regulators have approved Savage Tooele Railroad’s proposal to build and operate 11 miles of trackage in Utah.

Savage Tooele aims to revive Union Pacific’s former 6-mile Warner Branch, restore a quarter mile of ripped-up track, and build 5 miles of new track in the Lakeview Business Park, which is being developed in Grantsville, southwest of Salt Lake City.

The Surface Transportation Board, in a decision issued on Monday, granted Savage Tooele’s request to build and operate the railroad, subject to the environmental mitigation measures recommended by the board’s final environmental analysis.

Read the rest of the story at Trains, here.

STB Approves Proposal for New Utah Short Line Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.
See Full Bio
Previous article
TSA Precheck® Program Adds Eight New Airlines
Next article
Grant Funding Announced for Rural Transit, Other Projects Through U.S. Department of Transportation
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals