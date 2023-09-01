CBP to Host Fall 2023 Virtual Career Expo

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is inviting the public to apply to join its team of more than 60,000 dedicated federal workers during its Fall 2023 Virtual Career Expo Sept. 6.

During the event, interested applicants can discuss entry-level and experienced law enforcement and professional career options with CBP recruiters and attend live information sessions.

“CBP employees not only receive competitive pay and a wide range of benefits, but they also find a dynamic and meaningful mission with countless opportunities for growth” said Andrea Bright, CBP’s Assistant Commissioner of Human Resources. “Regardless of the CBP career you choose, we’re united by a shared mission to protect our country – safeguarding our borders and ensuring legitimate trade and travel by land, air, and sea.”

Live information sessions on the hiring process, veteran opportunities, and CBP benefits will begin at 11:15 a.m. EDT, and will include a session on law enforcement opportunities at noon and a panel discussion with CBP law enforcement officers and agents sharing their experiences at 1:15 p.m. For those interested in a career as a Border Patrol Agent, there will be a Become a Border Patrol Agent session at 2:30 p.m.

CBP is offering a $10,000 recruitment incentive and an additional $10,000 for agents who complete two years at a designated remote location. Additionally, CBP is using direct-hire authority for Air Interdiction Agents and Criminal Investigators, enhancing the agency’s ability to rapidly hire highly qualified applicants with diverse backgrounds.

As the nation’s largest law enforcement agency, CBP is charged with protecting the American people, safeguarding our borders, and enhancing the nation’s economic prosperity. On a typical day, CBP conducts operations in 48 countries, 328 ports of entry, 135 Border Patrol stations, and 74 Air and Marine Operations locations.

