U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at Roma Port of Entry this weekend seized $1 million in cocaine in a single enforcement action.

“Our frontline officers continue to deploy an effective combination of inspection experience and technology and that led to this significant cocaine interception,” said Port Director Andres Guerra, Roma Port of Entry. “This seizure illustrates our commitment to keeping our communities safe from hard narcotics while facilitating lawful trade and travel.”

The seizure occurred on Feb. 23 at the Roma International Bridge when a CBP officer referred a tractor trailer hauling a shipment of cinder block for secondary inspection. CBP officers utilizing a non-intrusive inspection system scan and CBP canines discovered 41 packages containing a total of nearly 82 pounds of alleged cocaine within the conveyance. The narcotics had a street value of $1,093,253.

CBP turned the narcotics, tractor, trailer and driver over to Roma Police Department for further investigation.