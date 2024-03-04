57.6 F
Washington D.C.
Monday, March 4, 2024
HomeSubject Matter AreasBorder Security
Border SecurityCustoms & Immigration

In Dual Border Visits, Biden and Trump Try to Score Points at a Political Hot Spot

In South Texas, President Biden and former President Donald J. Trump each emphasized the urgency of securing the U.S.-Mexico border, but took sharply different approaches.

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today

President Biden and former President Donald J. Trump made dueling visits to the U.S.-Mexico border on Thursday, with Mr. Biden challenging his predecessor to “join me” in securing the country’s southern frontier and Mr. Trump blaming the president for lawlessness at the border.

The remarks came at a moment of political peril for Mr. Biden, who has faced criticism from both parties as the number of people crossing into the United States has reached record levels, with migrant encounters more than double than in the Trump years.

In appearances some 300 miles apart in Texas, Mr. Biden and Mr. Trump tried to leverage what is likely to become the most volatile policy dispute of the 2024 campaign.

Read the rest of the story at The New York Times, here.

Previous article
Dulles CBP Intercepts 88-pound Hash Load Destined to Brazil
Next article
US Asylum Measure Aimed at Curbing Claims Has Limited Impact Given Strained Border Budget
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals