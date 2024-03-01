This week, FEMA senior officials joined local leaders to celebrate non-financial climate planning provided to Crisfield, Maryland, and a resilience grant to Tulsa, Oklahoma, as a result of FEMA’s Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities program. During the events, officials highlighted ways communities can take advantage of the agency’s Direct Technical Assistance program that offers free help in the application process and how FEMA grants can help them become more resilient to severe weather events and future hazards.

Both events align with FEMA’s Year of Resilience commitment to build local capacity to withstand tomorrow’s hazards.

“Storm surges, flooding, extreme heat and cold, and other climate change-driven weather challenges are impacting more communities more often than ever before,” said Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas. “The Biden-Harris Administration is confronting this threat head-on. The BRIC program has helped local officials prepare for, respond to, and recover from these extreme weather events in places like Tulsa and Crisfield. I strongly urge communities to invest in their long-term security and resilience by submitting applications for BRIC funding and direct technical assistance by the February 29 deadline.”

“The increase in extreme weather events impacting underserved communities nationwide means we need to be even more proactive in how we develop solutions and build local capacity. This is effort is critical in helping communities become better prepared for increasing floods, hurricanes, wildfires and other hazards,” said FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell. “Because of this, we are expanding Direct Technical Assistance expertise to more communities than ever before and have made historic levels of funding available through Hazard Mitigation programs like BRIC. This ensures more places like Crisfield and Tulsa can take advantage of ways to make their communities safer and more resilient.”

In Crisfield, FEMA Region 3 leaders joined local officials for a press event to highlighting the city’s participation in the BRIC Direct Technical Assistance program. Crisfield is one of the 74 communities that lack resources receiving free FEMA help with hazard mitigation planning and BRIC project support.

The community faces flooding that interrupts daily life several times a year. Located on the Tangier Sound — an arm of the Chesapeake Bay — near the mouth of the Little Annemessex River, they are requesting support to address coastal flooding and storm surge challenges. FEMA is assisting the community to develop a sub-application through the BRIC national competition.

Communities still have time to request help like Crisfield is receiving. The application period for BRIC Direct Technical Assistance closes Feb. 29.

In Tulsa, FEMA Region 6 and local officials announced a $19.6 million FEMA grant through the BRIC program to address multiple climate challenges, such as flooding and extreme heat. The grant includes upgrading stormwater drainage, acquiring flood-prone properties and using nature-based solutions to reduce heat islands to reduce risk and safeguarding the public.

The climate resiliency enhancements qualify as a Justice40 project, delivering on the Biden-Harris Administration’s aim to reach 40% of climate benefits to disadvantaged communities that are marginalized, overburdened by pollution and underserved.