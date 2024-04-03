Globally and IN Network joined forces, by signing a memorandum of understanding, to further engage and elevate emerging leaders seeking careers in national security and intelligence.

Globally operates world-class programs and Fellowships that identify and cultivate emerging talent in foreign policy and national security. IN Network is a non-profit organization committed to informing, inspiring, and innovating futures in national security by engaging youth leaders from a wide range of backgrounds and identities.

“By integrating IN Network into the Globally family, we’re poised to significantly deepen our commitment to emerging leaders in national security and intelligence,” said Aubrey Cox Ottenstein, CEO of Globally. “Through targeted outreach and support, IN Network will elevate underrepresented voices and break down barriers to entry in these fields while equipping emerging leaders with the knowledge, skills, and networks necessary to address evolving global challenges.”

“Through this partnership, IN Network will benefit from Globally’s proven track record in organizing impactful events and summits that convene leaders and experts from around the world,” said Dexter Ingram, founder of IN Network. “Together, we will continue to inspire and empower young adults to pursue careers in national security, fostering a more diverse and inclusive future in the field.”

As a result of the MOU, IN Network will join Globally’s family of programs, and Ingram will join the Globally Board. IN Network will provide subject-matter expertise and access to relevant experts, while Globally will provide support in program implementation, nonprofit management, and organizational leadership. Both parties will provide resources, including personnel, as needed.