Border SecurityLaw Enforcement and Public Safety

US Soldier Shoots Migrant During Border-Crosser Stabbing Near El Paso as Rising Violence Continues

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
The border fence at sunset on the United States side of the lower valley in El Paso, Texas facing towards the Juarez,Mexico Mountains.
(iStock Photo)

A National Guardsman shot a migrant while responding to a stabbing involving illegal border-crossers in the El Paso area Sunday, as violence in the region continues to escalate.

US soldiers who have been deployed to the area to try to contain the constant flood of illegal crossings from Mexico to the States were notified of one migrant stabbing another at the edge of the Rio Grande River near Texas’ razor-wire fencing in the afternoon, according to an internal US Border Patrol memo.

One of the responding guardsmen ended up shooting a migrant at the scene. The shot man fled back to Mexico.

Read the rest of the story at New York Post, here.

Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation.
