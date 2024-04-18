A National Guardsman shot a migrant while responding to a stabbing involving illegal border-crossers in the El Paso area Sunday, as violence in the region continues to escalate.

US soldiers who have been deployed to the area to try to contain the constant flood of illegal crossings from Mexico to the States were notified of one migrant stabbing another at the edge of the Rio Grande River near Texas’ razor-wire fencing in the afternoon, according to an internal US Border Patrol memo.

One of the responding guardsmen ended up shooting a migrant at the scene. The shot man fled back to Mexico.

Read the rest of the story at New York Post, here.