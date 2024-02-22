The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commercial Customs Operations Advisory Committee (COAC) reappointed 14 members for the 17th term. Additional 17th term COAC appointments will be made and announced at a later date.

“COAC is an important mechanism to receive insight and advice from industry, which is critical for the success of CBP’s mission of protecting our nation’s borders and securing legitimate trade and travel. We are grateful for the service of our COAC members and look forward to a productive 17th term,” said Troy A. Miller, CBP Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Commissioner.

The reappointed members, who will serve a two-year term effective Jan. 17, 2024, are:

Brian Barber, Willson International

Angela Cook, General Motors

David Corn, Comstock & Theakston, Inc

John Drake, U.S. Chamber of Commerce

William Gould, Flexport

Mary Hodges, Lonza

Heather Litman, Grunfeld Desiderio Lebowitz Silverman and Klestadt LLP

Kerry Novak, Emerson Electric Company

Julie Pojar, Kohler Co.

Cynthia Roller, Caterpillar Inc.

Craig Seelig, Wisetech Global

Stephen Simmons, Canadian Pacific Kansas City Railroad

Travis Skinner, Amazon

Matthew Zehner, Roanoke Insurance Group, Inc.

The COAC is a 20-member federal advisory committee comprised of individuals and firms affected by the commercial operations of CBP. The committee provides advice and recommendations to CBP and the Department of the Treasury on their trade-related functions and the commercial operations of CBP.